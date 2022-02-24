ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Beauty queen dies days after accident in Florida, family says

By Athina Morris
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IoIqH_0eOHZ18300

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify Bethel’s title was Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Zoe Sozo Bethel, a beauty queen and political commentator who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, died eight days after suffering injuries in an undisclosed accident in Florida, her family said. She was 27.

“On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30 AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries,” her family said in a message posted on her Instagram account. “Zoe touched the hearts of many people and was actively affiliated with several organizations and groups.”

Sarasota candidate threatens to end officer’s career during traffic stop, apologizes for ‘belligerent and rude’ behavior

Days earlier, Bethel’s family shared on Instagram that she had been involved in an accident on Feb. 10 and was in a coma, adding that she had suffered “severe damage to her brain/brainstem.”

“Unfortunately the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired & that she may not have much time left,” they wrote at the time.

According to The Hill , Miami police say Bethel fell out of the window of a three-story building.

Bethel was the reigning Miss Alabama 2021 for America Strong, and also worked as a political commentator for conservative media network RSBN. She was a brand ambassador for Turning Point USA and Liberty University’s Falkirk Center, according to her family.

Lawyer stripped naked at St. Pete Beach bar, refused to put on clothes, deputies say

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong, Zoe Bethel,” the pageant said on Facebook. “She was a light in this world, and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman.”

“We are honored to have known Zoe Bethel,” Turning Point USA tweeted. “She has been a pillar in the Conservative movement, always moving with grace and wisdom. She has inspired many, and her legacy will continue to touch the hearts of people everywhere.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Deputies locate missing 14-year-old girl

UPDATE (8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1): Deputies say that Tabitha Casto has been found and is safe. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. They say that Tabitha Casto was last seen at her residence in South Charleston at around 9:00 on Monday morning. She is […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Idaho8.com

A Florida man took his grandson magnet fishing. Police are now investigating what they reeled in

A Florida man and his grandson couldn’t believe their eyes when they reeled in more than just some scrap metal and bottle caps during a magnet fishing weekend trip. Duane Smith and his 11-year-old grandson, Allen Cadwalader, were out on a magnet fishing trip on January 30 in Homestead, a suburb of Miami, Florida, when within five minutes of their arrival, Cadwalader reeled in two sniper rifle receivers and bolt carrier groups wrapped in shrink wrap, Smith told CNN.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfla#Bethel#Rsbn#Liberty University#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Florida Man Wins $31 Million Lottery and Disappears

Although Abraham Shakespeare won $31 million lottery that was the end of his good luck. Abraham grew up poor in a rural town in Florida, raised by a family that worked in the fields to make money. He left school early on in his education so he could work to help support his family, and was therefore mostly illiterate. Abraham had also spent some time in and out of juvy and prison. Before he won the lottery at 41, he was working as a laborer with a small income and failing to pay child support.
FLORIDA STATE
WTOV 9

Florida family adopts missing dog, refuses $5,000 offer for its return

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) – A hefty reward for a missing dog has garnered attention across Northwest Florida after the owner says the dog was adopted into a new family after running away. WEAR spoke to the now-former owner of the dog as she explained her frustration. "I...
PETS
Daily Mail

January 6 rioter, 37, convicted of entering Capitol building kills himself while awaiting sentence: Family excoriates prosecution of 'peaceful, community-loving' man in obituary that says he 'died of a broken heart and broken spirit'

A Pennsylvania man convicted two months ago for storming the Capitol during the January 6 riots was found dead from an apparent suicide while waiting to be sentenced in April. Matthew Lawrence Perna, of Sharpsville, died 'of a broken heart' on February 25, according to an obituary published on WKBN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy