Editor’s note: The story below has been updated to clarify that incoming University of Colorado Boulder students will see a $200 decrease in tuition and fees this fall, a deduction in the $500 increase previously approved in June. It has also been updated to clarify that incoming resident students in 2023 will pay an additional $500. Tuition and fees will increase again by another $500 in 2024, though through the CU Boulder tuition guarantee, incoming students will pay the same tuition rate for four years.

BOULDER, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO