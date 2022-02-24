ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland Park Zoo's only male lion euthanized

By KOMO News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE - The Woodland Park Zoo says its only male lion Xerxes had to be euthanized because of kidney failure. He was 14-years-old. According to the zoo, the geriatric lion had been undergoing treatment for possible kidney disease. He was scheduled...

