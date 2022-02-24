Woodland Park Zoo's only male lion euthanized

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials at St. Paul’s Como Park Zoo say a 17-year-old tiger was euthanized last week due to a broken leg most likely caused by bone cancer. The female tiger, Angara, had been at the zoo for more than seven years. Angara (credit: Como Park Zoo & Consevatory) Earlier this month, the zoo took her off exhibit because of a bad limp. X-rays revealed a break in a leg bone likely caused by osteosarcoma, the zoo said. In a statement, the zoo said there was “no chance of a recovery” and no other treatment options, so the vet staff, management and cat keepers decided to humanely euthanize Angara. The zoo still has an 8-year-old male tiger named Tsar, and officials said they will likely look to add another tiger in the future.

