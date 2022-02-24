ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Daily News: Barbie Partners With Harlem’s Fashion Row, Kendall Jenner Covers i-D, Prince Harry & Meghan Get The Nod From NAACP, Revolve Is Opening A Social Club In LA, And More!

By Freya Drohan
fashionweekdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendall is the final cover star for i-D’s Out of Body issue. OK miss Kendall! As the supermodel hit the runways in Milan, looking almost unrecognizable in an orange-hued hairdo, she also landed in our inboxes as the latest cover star for i-D. Shot by Luis Alberto Rodriguez, La Jenner embodies...

fashionweekdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Rihanna’s Maternity Looks Are A Celebration Of Body Positivity And Individual Fashion

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky and styling out maternity fashion to mesmerising effect. No over-the-bump jeans for our Rih. Barely anything about her haute streetwear has changed, save for the glorious fact she now leaves her Chanel puffers and Jean Paul Gaultier cardis undone to show her growing belly. Her signature baggy Vetements denim sits a little lower – all the better to show off her Christian Lacroix and Jacquie Aiche body jewellery – but it’s business as usual for fashion’s favourite bad gal, who rolls through life in Balenciaga and Amina Muaddi.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bossip

Vogue Catches Heat For Choosing Kim Kardashian As Cover Star Instead Of The Late André Leon Talley, Naomi Campbell Shows Her Disapproval

Kim Kardashian is under fire, once again, for her constant blackfishing and cultural appropriation–and Vogue is being called out for overlooking another worthy cover star. This week, Vogue unveiled the cover for their March 2022 issue featuring Kim Kardashian. While the reality star making magazine covers is nothing new, a lot of fans were upset with this choice following André Leon Talley’s death, wishing the fashion mag would have honored their longtime editor following his passing last month, especially because it’s Black History Month.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paloma Elsesser
Person
Rihanna
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Zendaya
Person
Kendall Jenner
The Independent

Rihanna attends Gucci show in Milan with A$AP Rocky: ‘Stunning’

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attended Milan Fashion Week in style. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, sat front row at Gucci’s Fall 2022 show on Friday 25 February. For the occasion, the pregnant star continued her signature bare baby bump trend with a black latex crop top, dragon-printed satin pants, a fluffy lavender coat, and a mirrored-gold headpiece.A$AP Rocky, 33, accompanied the singer in an all-black ensemble with mustard gloves and a Gucci suitcase.On social media, where fans have shared videos and photos of the outing, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky could be seen holding hands as they...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Kim Kardashian Cheers on a Red-Haired Kendall Jenner from the Front Row at Prada Fashion Show

Supermodel Kendall Jenner had sister Kim Kardashian's full support when she hit the runway in Milan on Thursday. Jenner, 26, proved once again she's a catwalk chameleon as she dazzled the audience at the Prada show with a new fiery auburn hair hue. She teamed the bold beauty moment with an oversize navy, feather-trim puffer jacket and see-through skirt. Kaia Gerber also walked in Prada's latest collection show, and had a similar hair transformation, as did Euphoria star and rising fashion industry muse, Hunter Schafer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nicole Ari Parker Takes a Risk in Lace Catsuit, Feather Coat and Over-the-Knee Boots at LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 NYFW Show

Nicole Ari Parker swapped her bohemian style for a stylishly daring outfit at LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 runway show. The actress sat in a front row that included Zion Moreno, Lala Anthony and Duckie Thot for the show—which included Julia Fox and Chloe Cherry as models—at the Downtown Association Club in lower Manhattan. The “And Just Like That…” star arrived in one of Smith’s signature sheer catsuits, which included long sleeves and legs. The black one-piece also featured a lacy texture, giving it a lingerie-esque appearance. The daring look was nearly fully covered by a large black feathered coat, giving it...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Rihanna Just Wore The Most Noughties Jeans Of All Time

Like the rest of the fashion world, Rihanna is on a Y2K streak, as evidenced by her latest date-night outfit. For dinner at Carbone with A$AP Rocky on 18 February, the Fenty icon selected another bomber jacket – this one courtesy of R13 – which she paired with a vintage Mets T-shirt. (“Ya gotta believe!”) Adding a touch of glamour to her look: a pair of Amina Muaddi’s crystal-strap leather sandals and a Dior choker from John Galliano’s autumn/winter 2004 collection, which nodded to Vogue’s illustrated Edwardian-era covers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Influencer#Fashion Design#Fashion Brands#Fashion Runways#British Royal Family#Daily News#Harlem#Mattel
GQMagazine

Here Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Best Post-Pregnancy Announcement Fits

Now that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have officially announced they’re expecting their first child, they can really start dressing. (As if they’d ever stopped in the first place.) Since the couple shared the news in late January, their post-pregnancy announcement tour has been a sartorial whirlwind, almost as if Rih had been saving up some belly-baring looks for weeks’ worth of viral moments. So far, A$AP’s paternity style seems pretty in line with what he normally wears, but with what we can only guesstimate are some preemptively dadcore flourishes. (Frankly, the same goes for Rih’s maternity looks.) Here, we rounded up some of their best parents-to-be looks, as they prepare to welcome their future “very fly child” into the world.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Steve Harvey Pays Homage to the Late André Leon Talley With Massive Balenciaga Shawl for Paper Magazine

Click here to read the full article. Steve Harvey left the internet in shambles with his cover of Paper Magazine. The Hollywood legend is the publication’s latest cover star. The new issue pays homage to the late fashion visionary, André Leon Talley and solidifies his spot as one of the most stylish men in the game. The award-winning host graced the cover in a massive red Balenciaga cape, which was picked out by his beloved stylist Elly Karamoh on a visit to the fashion house’s couture studio during Paris Fashion Week. View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
RETAIL
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts, 61, looks unreal in figure-hugging leather pants

Deborah Roberts made her fans look twice when she surprised them by rocking a pair of figure-hugging leather pants. The 61-year-old looked phenomenal in the black, buttery slacks which she teamed with a floral blouse that was worn tucked in to highlight her trim waist. Deborah opted for full glam and looked radiant with a subtle pop of pink blusher and rosy lips.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Dances in Kissable Pajamas With John Legend in Cozy Slippers for ‘Cravings’ Promo Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. What happens when you play a fun game of this or that? Chrissy Teigen and John Legend give us a peek. The model and chef posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her and her husband Legend playing a fun food-related game as a way to promote her cooking brand, “Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.” For the outfits, the couple wore their pajamas. Teigen donned a decorative option, consisting of a robe and a romper. It featured red kisses all...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rihanna Laces Up Sultry Sandals for Milan Fashion Week Appearance With A$AP Rocky

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying Milan Fashion Week and not going unnoticed. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, was spotted stepping out for the second time on Friday. The billionaire Fenty mogul showed off a sparkly black Gucci mini dress with skinny shoulder straps and a cut-out design on the stomach. She topped that off with a loud purple fur coat from Gucci’s pre-fall 2022 collection and grounded her look with a pair of sultry black lace-up sandals featuring glittering straps. The 34-year-old “Kiss It Better” singer also carried a sparkling...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Beyonce Is Red-Hot & Ready for Valentine’s Day Modeling New Ivy Park Adidas ‘Bey Mine’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Beyonce is back in red from head to toe. The world-renowned singer and performer gave us a sneak peek yesterday at some looks from her newest Adidas collection under her brand Ivy Park. The athleisure line launched in 2016, and has since become a hit amongst fans. The collection is set to release on Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and in select stores on Feb. 10 with a slew of Valentine’s Day-inspired ensembles.  In one image posted to the Ivy Park...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Barbie Teams With Harlem’s Fashion Row on High-fashion Editorial Styled by Black Designers

Click here to read the full article. Barbie and Harlem’s Fashion Row are not just toying around. The two have teamed up in recognition of Black History Month. Together they will celebrate the work of  Hanifa, Kimberly Goldson and Rich Fresh via a high-fashion editorial styled by the three Black designers.More from WWDBarbie as an Instagram StarTu Lizé RTW Fall 2022Gianluca Capannolo RTW Fall 2022 The editorial’s featured looks are exact replicas of Hanifa’s, Goldson’s and Rich Fresh’s original designs in pint-sized form and will be showcased on a range of diverse Barbie dolls. The editorial furthers Barbie’s efforts of encouraging representation as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Kendall Jenner Debuts a Dramatic New Hair Color on the Prada Runway

As if you needed more proof that copper is the hair color of the moment, today Kendall Jenner unveiled a new shocking red dye job on the Prada runway in Milan. The 26-year-old model’s freshly dyed red lengths were worn in a sleek, sculptural chignon crafted by Guido Palau above a black plume-embellished coat and sheer gray slip skirt look. The change comes not long after Jenner sported a trompe l'oeil choppy, asymmetrical ginger bob as part of a color-inflected minimalism spread in Vogue’s March issue, perhaps a moment that helped spark her interest in becoming a real redhead.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Makes a White-Hot Arrival in Suit With Sandals on the Front Row for Michael Kors Fall ’22 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey puts a new spin on suiting. The influencer was spotted while arriving at the Michael Kors Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday and was among celebrity guests such as Blake Lively, Brooke Shields, Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Nina Garcia, Anna Wintour and Gigi Hadid. For the outfit, Harvey donned a clean white suit that featured a cropped tapered bolero jacket that had chic lapels on top of a pair of coordinating loose, flowy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
US Magazine

Cheryl Burke Breaks Her Silence After Matthew Lawrence Split: ‘My Marriage Is Ending’

Cheryl Burke is breaking her silence following the news of her split from husband Matthew Lawrence after two years of marriage. “I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” the ballroom pro, 37, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 24. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy