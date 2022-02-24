Daily News: Barbie Partners With Harlem’s Fashion Row, Kendall Jenner Covers i-D, Prince Harry & Meghan Get The Nod From NAACP, Revolve Is Opening A Social Club In LA, And More!

Now that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have officially announced they’re expecting their first child, they can really start dressing. (As if they’d ever stopped in the first place.) Since the couple shared the news in late January, their post-pregnancy announcement tour has been a sartorial whirlwind, almost as if Rih had been saving up some belly-baring looks for weeks’ worth of viral moments. So far, A$AP’s paternity style seems pretty in line with what he normally wears, but with what we can only guesstimate are some preemptively dadcore flourishes. (Frankly, the same goes for Rih’s maternity looks.) Here, we rounded up some of their best parents-to-be looks, as they prepare to welcome their future “very fly child” into the world.

