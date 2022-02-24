Law firm Trauger & Tuke to dissolve

Erin Marshall will serve as a personal injury attorney. She has 20 years of public policy and hospital compliance experience. Marshall has also worked as a business and nonprofit executive. She received her bachelor’s from the University of Colorado in cultural anthropology, archeology and her juris doctorate from the University of New Mexico. Marshall serves on the Board of the New Mexico Women’s Bar Association, the New Mexico Chapter of the Federal Bar Association, the Human Milk Repository of New Mexico and the New Mexico State Bar Health Law Section. She is one of two New Mexico attorneys on the Birth Rights Bar Association and is a member of the New Mexico Bar Association, New Mexico Trial Practice Section and New Mexico State Bar Committee on Women in the Legal Profession.

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO