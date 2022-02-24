Law firm Trauger & Tuke to dissolve

Christina M. Looney has been named practice group chair for its the litigation group Sutin, Thayer & Browne. Looney is a firm shareholder. Her family law practice encompasses divorce, child custody and time sharing, child support, alimony and the valuation and division of complex assets such as professional practices and other businesses in the divorce context. She also manages matters regarding commercial litigation, education law and employment law. Looney has been with the firm since 2013. According to the National Association of Women Lawyers, only 25% of all practice group leaders in the U.S. today are women. Sutin, Thayer & Browne is a majority woman-owned firm.
