El Paso, TX

El Paso VA Health Care System bids farewell to Medical Center Director

By Luis Barrio
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday, February 26, 2022, Michael L. Amaral will end his tenure as the Medical Center Director at the El Paso VA Health Care System (EPVAHCS).

Amaral was appointed as the permanent Director in November 2016 and has since fulfilled his promise of providing stable and steady leadership for approximately five years.

During his time as the Medical Center Director, Amaral provided guidance through the transformation of the EPVAHCS to provide greater access to care in areas where Veterans live by expanding the Las Cruces clinic, establishing the South Central Wellness Center as a behavioral/mental health hub, opening the Westside and Northeast clinics as well as the VA Sleep Center, and strenuously advocating for the new replacement clinic.

VA officials share that his efforts have led to the positive health care experiences of Veterans in the El Paso and Las Cruces areas.

The success of the El Paso VA rests on its leaders and employees' efforts to ensure safe, quality care is provided to our Veterans every day. I am incredibly proud to help lead this amazing group of people.

Mr. Michael L. Amaral

Amaral joined the EPVAHCS team after 30 years of serving in the U.S. Army, retiring from the William Beaumont Army Medical Center as its Chief of Staff, and specifically sought out his current role at the EPVAHCS to continue to serve with and for his fellow Veterans.

Amaral will be retiring officially on February 26, 2022, with plans of traveling and exploring while maintaining El Paso as his home base, where he still intends to receive care at the EPVAHCS.

IN THIS ARTICLE
