As the host team of the VISAA State Wrestling Tournament that brought in 25 teams across the state of Virginia, the Benedictine Cadets had much to prove on their home turf. With the home crowd on their side and a star-studded roster of wrestlers, the Cadets had four state champions and two more top-4 finishers in a high-octane weekend of high-level wrestling.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO