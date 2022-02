SIOUX CITY -- The number of new COVID-19 cases reported to Siouxland District Health Department fell by more than 45% last week. According to District Health's latest report, which was released on Wednesday, 235 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Woodbury County for the week beginning Feb. 7, down from 432 new cases the week before. Home tests are not included in the reports.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO