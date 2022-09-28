Smooth Sailin’ Swag: Leon Bridges Releases Exclusive Clothing Collection With Wrangler

Leon Bridges just added Fashion Designer to his resume. The Grammy-winning singer has just released his debut clothing line with Wrangler — a brand with a surprising connection to the Bridges’ career.

To create the Leon Bridges x Wrangler collection , Bridges says he dug through Wrangler’s archives and mixed the brand’s throwback silhouettes with fresh new patterns and artwork. The resulting collection, which encompasses 29 pieces, delivers pieces like crisp wide-fit jeans, graphic tees, statement denim jackets, and western shirts — all with Bridges’ signature modern-cowboy flair. The Texan also added personal touches throughout the collection, such as his initials and his new nickname, “Mr. Wrangler,” on certain pieces.

Standout pieces include the Wrangler x Leon Bridges Jacket, a modern rendition of the vintage design that debuted back in the 60s. This jacket features Leon Bridges’ initials on the back, along with “Mr. Wrangler” embroidered in a dusky, mustard hue. You’ve got four pockets up front too, for storing your guitar picks, wallet, or sunglasses.

Buy Wrangler X Leon Bridges Denim Jacket $159

Other notable pieces from the collection include this slim-fit burnt orange western shirt and these classic cowboy cut denim jeans , which feature the iconic Wrangler ‘W’ logo on its back pocket.

The whole Leon Bridges x Wrangler collection is available for purchase now at Wrangler.com , as well as a few major retailers including Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters , with prices ranging from $60 to $159 .

Buy Leon Bridges x Wrangler $60+

Bridges’ new collaboration with Wrangler marks a poetic, full-circle moment for the Texas native. He was discovered at an open mic night in Ft. Worth when a music executive approached him and struck up a conversation. The icebreaker? Bridge’s Wrangler jeans.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without my Wrangler jeans; they helped me make my first connection in the music industry and are a huge part of my style to this day,” Bridges said back in February when he was announced as the face of Wrangler’s SS22 collection.

With Bridges’ new Wrangler collection, the “Texan Sun” singer has deepened his connection to the iconic western wear brand — and kicked off his own journey as a fashion designer. “Wrangler will always mean something to me. My music journey began while wearing vintage Wrangler, so I am excited to be able to collaborate with them on this exclusive collection,” he says, in a release. “It was an amazing experience for me to play such an active role in the creative process from start to finish. Telling the story of my authentic ties and heartfelt passion for Wrangler, this collection is meant to nurture individuality and spontaneity for the trailblazers of today.”

Buy Leon Bridges x Wrangler $60+

Vivian Rivetti, global VP of design at Wrangler, says the brand was inspired by Bridge’s coincidental connection with Wrangler and his love for the brand’s heritage. “Working side by side with Leon, we infused his passion for our vintage pieces with his personal style and were able to create a legendary collection that tells the story of our shared history,” she says. “We are honored to be a part of Leon’s start and continued journey as an artist.”

Back in February, Bridges was announced as the face of Wrangler’s SS22 line and the subject of its Mr. Wrangler NFT launch — the latter being part of Wrangler’s 75th anniversary. Those who bought Mr. Wrangler NFTs also got a VIP pass to a private performance by Leon Bridges at this year’s New York Fashion Week, and a Decentraland metaverse wearable.

To celebrate the launch of the fall collection, Wrangler held a private event in New York, where the brand unveiled a Legendary-Tier NFT, sold via online auction for over $2,500. The winner received one of two exclusive custom Wrangler suits featuring hidden digital content — its mate is currently residing in Bridges’ private collection.

Check out Bridges’ new collection with Wrangler now at Wrangler.com .

Buy Leon Bridges x Wrangler $60+