Karen Feldhaus has been named the Kentucky Speech, Debate and Theatre Coach of the Year by the National Federation of High School Speech League. Feldhaus, Daviess County High School and College View Middle School speech coach, was also named Junior High Bowling Green Region Coach of the Year, and she and other regional honorees are up for consideration for the middle school State Coach of the Year, which will be announced at the Feb. 25-26 state tournament.

DAVIESS COUNTY, KY ・ 11 DAYS AGO