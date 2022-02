Regarding Robert Poczik’s social justice piece in the Another Voice column, I think it is admirable that a group of church folks are making the effort to understand Black history. Hopefully their course of study will lead them through the biblical story of slavery, which can be the source of embarrassment for some Christians, and the cause for aggressive, yet shameful apologetics for others. If anything, what Poczik’s group will discover is that they possess a higher moral standard than is found in the Bible on the topic of enslaving people. Thankfully, there are no moral absolutes or we’d still be enslaving people in our country.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO