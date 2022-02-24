Offseason Outlook: Tennessee set for fascinating CB competition

CLEMSON — Behind at least one run in each of the eight innings it batted, Clemson blasted Hartford 28-3 in the second game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers, who swept the three-game series by a combined score of 47-7, improved to 7-0 on the season, while the Hawks fell to 0-3. The Tigers scored in every inning in which they batted for the seventh time in history and the first time since 2011. Clemson’s 28 runs were its most since scoring 28 in a game in 1969 and tied for the second-most runs in a game in school history. Every Tiger starter had at least one hit, as Clemson’s 25 hits were its most in a game since 2006.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 11 HOURS AGO