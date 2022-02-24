Elden Ring: Where to find Patches?

Finding Elden Ring map fragments to uncover the map will help you get to grips with the world and find all manner of secrets in the Lands Between. But finding fragments isn't easy - some are hidden, some are protected by enemies, and some are just in locations you wouldn't think to look - and it's not like you have a map to reveal them. At least, not until we came along and made one for you! Check out where to find the Elden Ring map fragments to uncover the map below.

