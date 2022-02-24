U.S. stocks end higher Thursday, reversing sharp declines sparked by Russia's attack on Ukraine
Major U.S. stock indexes recovered considerable ground on Thursday to end higher, despite stumbling early in the session after Russia launched a military assault on Ukraine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) flipped positive in the final 15 minutes of trade, adding about 90 points, or 0.3%, to end near 33,222. The S&P 500 (SPX) gained 1.5% and the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) booked a 3.3% gain. The rally came as oil prices (CL00) climbed and bond yields tumbled, putting the 10-year Treasury rate below 2%. Investors attributed the turnaround for stocks partly to President Joe Biden's new sanctions imposed Thursday on Russian banks, companies and elites from doing business in western markets, with the aim of cutting short Russian hostilities in Ukraine.
