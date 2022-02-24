ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Recalling Heavy-Duty Pickups Over Drive Shafts That Can Fracture

By CBSMiami.com Team
 2 days ago
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Nearly a quarter-million Ford heavy-duty pickup trucks are being recalled over drive shafts that can fracture, causing a loss of power.

The recall covers certain F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickups from the 2017 through 2022 model years. The trucks have gasoline engines and aluminum drive shafts.

Ford says in documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that heat and noise insulators below the body can loosen, and touch the drive shaft. The shaft can fracture, causing a power loss, or loss of control if it hits the ground.

Failures also could let the trucks roll if they are stopped and the parking brake isn’t on.

Dealers will inspect the drive shafts and repair them if necessary, and properly attach the insulators. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 4.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker recalled about 185,000 F-150 light duty pickups in the U.S. for the same problem back in December. They are from the 2021 and 2022 model years.

Ford’s F-Series pickup trucks for years have been the top-selling vehicles in the U.S.

