ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Outgoing UMBC President Dr. Hrabowski Leaves Unforgettable Legacy

By Vic Carter
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o8tzs_0eOHFf9s00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Visit the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and you’ll likely find University President Dr. Freeman Hrabowski walking around campus and working a crowd of students like a rock star.

Astonishingly, Dr. Hrabowski is so familiar with the campus community, he knows personal details about many of the students who attend UMBC, such as how long they’ve gone to school there and when they’ll graduate.

So, if you ask Hrabowski what he’s most proud of, he readily volunteers that it’s not the billions of dollars in new construction that has taken place during his tenure, but rather the university’s students and staff.

Off the top of his head, he can recall some of UMBC’s most well-known alumni, an impressive roster that includes former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Clemson University President James Clements.

It’s not just the people who have stuck with himover the years, but what they have achieved, both at UMBC and after graduating and launching their careers.

“ Everybody will always remember that we made NCAA history. We were the first No. 16 seed to beat the No. 1 seed. We beat UVA that year,” Hrabowski said. “We beat Yale in mock trial. We’re the national champions in mock trial and we’ve been the national champions in chess, the national champions in cybersecurity.”

Hrabowski is particularly proud of the school’s excellence in mock trials, chess and cybersecurity. Why?

“We are a nerdy campus,” he said. “We are very nerdy. We’re very proud of that.”

But it’s worth noting that things haven’t always been easy for Hrabowski.

He led his school through major historical events that challenged the nation—from the 9/11 attacks that killed a UMBC graduate, to the unrest in Baltimore in the wake of Freddie Gray’s death, to the racial divide that has only seemed to widen over the past six years. And then came the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If there were services we provided and there was supposed to be fees for them, we decided not to charge for those fees this year,” he said. “We have a 20-plus-percent increase in the number of freshmen coming in. We have a 40 percent increase in the number of graduate students coming in. So, people want to be here at UMBC.”

Based on how he’s greeted on campus, it’s clear that students like having Hrabowski around too.

After three decades at UMBC, the longtime president is set to retire at the end of the 2021-2022 academic year. But he’ll always treasure the time and opportunity he had at the school whose identity he helped shape.

“This is a time for me to say thank you, to our country, to this state, to UMBC,” Hrabowski said. “Because they took a chance on me, they believed in me, they allowed me to grow and to dream about the possibility.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

This Weekend, Maryland Students Shine In WJZ’s Black History Oratory Competition 2022

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This weekend will bring another Black History Oratory competition. It’s a tradition that WJZ has hosted each year for decades. As we near the end of Black History Month, there are still many stories to be told. Stories from some of our brightest Maryland high school students. With the most submissions in the three-decade history of WJZ’s annual competition, We’re proud to once again honor the importance of Black history. This year, our 17 semi-finalists selected one of three quotes and put into words what it means to them. “Whatever you want to do, if you want to be great at...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Meet The Winners Of WJZ’s Black History Oratory Competition 2022

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local students made their families, schools and communities proud on Saturday during the presentation of the 2022 WJZ Black History Oratory Competition. The annual oratory competition, which is held in honor of Black History Month, featured powerful speeches from 17 Maryland high school students, based on a series of quotes from Maya Angelou, Benjamin E. Mays and Colin Powell. But while we received exceptional entries from all 17 of our semifinalists, the judges could only select one winner. And the winner is: Asher Harcum from Baltimore City College High School. Congratulations, Asher! Coming in second place was Akil Leggett, Jr.,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 14 Deaths Reported Saturday As Hospitalizations Continue To Fall

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported more than 900 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as hospitalizations continued to decline, according to the latest data from the Maryland Department of Health. Maryland added 947 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of confirmed cases statewide to 1,001,509 since the pandemic began. A small fraction of those are cases of reinfection dating back to September. Despite exceeding 1 million cases, Maryland’s case rate has fallen significantly since last month’s peak, and the state has the country’s second lowest case rate. Hospitalizations fell by 20 over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Doctor At Johns Hopkins Medicine Works Where His Grandmother Once Cleaned

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When Doctor Nelson Malone first came to Johns Hopkins Medicine as a student, he did not know that his grandmother, Marion once worked here, cleaning the same floors where he now serves patients, back in the 1950s.  “When she was about 20 years old, she actually ventured off from remote Virginia to come to Baltimore, to the big city, to do some work and found herself here at Hopkins helping out with some cleaning,” Dr. Malone said. About 70 years later, when he found out that she worked at the hospital, it made his journey to becoming an emergency medicine doctor even...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Education
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Schools To Go Mask-Optional Starting March 1

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Schools announced the district will go mask optional March 1, the school system announced Friday. “The Board of Education is committed to providing a healthy school environment for all students and staff,” said Board Chair Julie Henn.  “We are thankful for the extraordinary efforts, flexibility, and patience of students, families, teachers, support staff, and administrators over the past several months.” The announcement comes after state panel voted 17-1 Friday to revoke a statewide mask mandate in Maryland schools. With the regulation rescinded, the decision on face coverings for students and staff is now in the hands of local districts. Earlier this week, the Maryland State Board of Education voted 12-2 to rescind its mandate, but final approval rested with the Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive & Legislative Review, a bipartisan panel of state lawmakers that oversees regulations or standards. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski applauded the move. “With a high vaccination rate and all of our metrics heading in the right direction, I am confident that we can now safely move to optional masking for students and educators,” Olszewski said. “I applaud BCPS for taking this step.”
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Legislative Panel Revokes Statewide School Mask Mandate, Sending Decision To Local Districts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A state panel voted 17-1 Friday to revoke a statewide mask mandate in Maryland schools. With the regulation rescinded, the decision on face coverings for students and staff is now in the hands of local districts. Earlier this week, the Maryland State Board of Education voted 12-2 to rescind its mandate, but final approval rested with the Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive & Legislative Review, a bipartisan panel of state lawmakers that oversees regulations or standards. One committee member was absent for Friday’s vote. Breaking News: A bipartisan group of lawmakers in Annapolis just voted to rescind the mask mandate in Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Dip Below 500 For 1st Time Since November

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fewer than 500 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19, the fewest patients the state has seen in six months, according to data released Thursday by the Maryland Department of Health. Hospitalizations fell by 27 over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of COVID-19 patients to 480. That’s an 86% decrease compared to last month’s peak when nearly 3,500 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. It’s the first time since mid-November that hospitalizations have dropped below 500, and this marks the fewest hospitalizations Maryland has seen since Aug. 10 when there were 456 COVID-19 patients. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients being...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Samaritan’s Feet, CIAA Donate Hundreds Of Shoes To Baltimore Students

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of Baltimore students went home with a new pair of shoes Friday, thanks to the CIAA and Samaritan’s Feet. Leaders say the donation is a powerful example of how a caring community can make a positive impact on the lives of students. For the first time in Baltimore, the CIAA and non-profit organization Samaritan’s Feet partnered up to distribute nearly 400 pairs of shoes to students at Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School. The event coincides with the 2022 CIAA Men’s & Women’s Basketball Tournament, hosted at Royal Farms Arena. Twelve historically black colleges played in 22 matches over the week. Bowie...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Adams
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City & Surrounding Counties No Longer Need Masks Indoors, According To CDC Guidance

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Everyone in all but six Maryland counties can put their masks away if they want to, according to new COVID-19 metrics by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s “Covid-19 community level” metrics, announced Friday, are now based on three pieces of data in a community: new Covid-19 hospitalizations, hospital capacity and new Covid-19 cases. Previously, the agency used levels of coronavirus transmission within communities as a key metric for determining restrictions. Under that metric, about 99 percent of the nation’s population needed to wear masks indoors. Those in parts of the country deemed to have “low”...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Bills In State Legislature Could Ease Teacher Shortage, Maryland Education Association Says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There are two bills in the state legislature that the Maryland State Education Association says would help with the ongoing teacher shortage crisis. Maryland teachers are advocating for smaller class sizes. “I’ve taught in situations where I had 36-40 students,” 2017 Maryland Teacher Of the Year Sia Kyriakakos said. “It was inhumane and unsafe to boot. At the time, I wondered if anybody actually cared if I was teaching content to my kids.” They’re also advocating for bonuses for support staff because many of them make less than $35,000 a year. “School support staff are the backbone of the safe, healthy, supportive...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy