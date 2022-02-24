ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Wilson Details Plans to Tour as ‘Nancy Wilson’s Heart,’ without Sister Ann Wilson

By Rock Cellar Magazine Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson posted a message to social media about her touring plans as Nancy Wilson’s Heart, presenting a lineup of backing musicians that doesn’t include her sister, singer Ann Wilson:. The names included above are guitarist Ryan Waters, bassist Andy Stoller, drummer...

Sisters Nancy and Ann Wilson each have their own thing going on, and the former is currently focused on her band, which she calls Nancy Wilson's Heart. The rocker has revealed the reason that the duo didn't tour as Heart last year, and it doesn't have anything to do with COVID-19.
