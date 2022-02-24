ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin Kaepernick’s New Initiative Will Offer Secondary Autopsies To Families Of ‘Police-Related’ Incident Victims

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColin Kaepernick is launching a new initiative that will offer free, secondary autopsies to families of anyone involved in a “police-related” death. Through his Know Your Rights Camp, the measure collaborates with a panel of board-certified forensic pathologists who perform autopsies, disclose preliminary findings and issue final reports to families requesting...

PUBLIC SAFETY
