ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police beg public to stop calling in opinions about ‘Hank the Tank’ as 500-pound bear breaks into more homes

By Nathan Place
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jHX3Q_0eOHBFXw00

As a 500-pound bear known as “Hank the Tank” continues pillaging California homes for food, local police have begged the public to stop calling in to defend him.

“Please stop calling SLTPD to give your opinions about Hank,” the South Lake Tahoe Police Department pleaded on Facebook on Wednesday. “Our dispatchers are being inundated with these calls about Hank. It’s affecting their ability to give their full attention to emergency calls.”

The hungry bear, dubbed a “tank” for his massive size, has broken into at least 28 homes in the Tahoe Keys area, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).

“This bear is extremely food-habituated and has used its immense size and strength to break in and through front doors and garage doors,” the CDFW reported . “Food-habituated means that the animal has lost its fear of people and is associating people with access to food.”

The agency said it was searching for a solution, including relocating the marauding bear or, as a “last option,” euthanizing him. This, apparently, triggered an avalanche of public concern – not for the homeowners, but for Hank.

“The SLTPD does not have a say in where Hank lands,” police explained on Facebook. “Our local wildlife agencies are working together to find the best option for Hank. No one wants to see him euthanized. They are searching for an option that will be good for Hank’s mental/physical health, and the safety of our local residents.”

Meanwhile, Hank has continued his rampage. On Friday, police reported that he had broken into yet another home near lake Tahoe, somehow “squeezing” his enormous frame through a small window to get to the trash inside.

“On Catalina Drive this morning, Officers Sullivan and Wallace responded to a report of Hank inside a house,” the SLTPD said. “They banged on the exterior of the home until he popped out a back door.”

The next day, CNN reported, police received another call that the bear had broken into a home, this time by breaking down its front door. The SLTPD is not sure the bear was Hank, but believes it was probably him.

Though certainly destructive, Hank has proven non-violent so far. Since last summer, when his burglaries began, the bear has not attacked any humans or their pets.

This may be part of why the public has shown such sympathy for him. Under two separate posts by the SLTPD, begging people to stop voicing their opinions about Hank, countless people voiced their opinions about Hank.

“Hank the Tank is such a gentle bear to humans,” one Facebook user wrote. “They seriously cannot capture and kill him! He is a Tahoe icon!”

“Save Hank!!!” another wrote. “Don’t let any harm come to him. He has probably been displaced due to all the fires. Not his fault.”

“Hank can come live with me!” someone else offered. “I got snacks!

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

19-year-old claims she was rejected for a job at a grocery store because of her playful outgoing VOICEMAIL message - revealing a manager insisted it was 'inappropriate' (despite it containing NO rude words)

A 19-year-old woman says that a manager rejected her for a job at a grocery store because her outgoing voicemail message wasn't 'appropriate' — but viewers hear nothing wrong with it. Zanaya Jones took to TIkTok to play the outgoing message, which was recorded in a playful, sing-song voice.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Begging#Bear#Cdfw#Cnn
Daily Mail

Kidnapped American woman among 15 people rescued from stash house in Mexico where migrants were being held by smugglers

An American female kidnapping victim was among 15 people who were recently rescued by the Mexican military in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas. The operation came about after the U.S. Border Patrol Patrol’s Laredo Sector Foreign Operation Branch reached out to the FBI after the agency learned that a woman was being held against her own will at a house in the border city of Nuevo Laredo.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Upworthy

Entitled neighbor with 5 cars keeps parking in single-mom's driveway, she gets his car towed

Bad neighbors can make your everyday hell, and one woman who encountered one such family turned the tables on them. The single mother took to Reddit to share how her seemingly nice neighbors started intruding into her private compound and parking their truck on her lawn, despite she explicitly denying them permission to do so. She was left being blocked by their huge truck every time she stepped out for a medical emergency until she decided to take matters into her own hands and got it towed. The mom-of-two teenage boys titled the post, "Neighbor kept parking on my property — so I had him towed" which went viral on the platform.
CARS
Rock Hill Herald

Woman learning to ride motorcycle flies off parking garage to death, California cops say

A woman learning to ride a motorcycle from friends doing stunts died in a three-story plunge off a Southern California parking garage, authorities told news sources. The woman’s motorcycle hit a low wall atop the Santa Clarita structure, throwing her off the building to her death Monday, Feb. 7, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Boy’s body found in freezer after sister smuggles note to school to say mother being held hostage

A Las Vegas man is accused of murdering his girlfriend’s four-year-old son, whose body was discovered in a freezer at his home after his sister took a note to school to say her mother was being held hostage.Brandon Toseland, 35, appeared in court in Las Vegas on Wednesday charged with two kidnapping counts. Judge Elana Lee Graham said the court was awaiting a further murder charge, and records show the additional charge was added on Wednesday, KLAS-TV reported.Mr Toseland was arrested on Tuesday after his girlfriend’s daughter brought a note to her elementary school saying her mother was being held against...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

523K+
Followers
177K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy