‘Euphoria’ actor Chloe Cherry responds to comments about her lips

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
 1 day ago

Season two of the HBO series Euphoria is full of drama, suspense, and even some new cast members. Faye, played by Chloe Cherry, is the newest addition to the Euphoria cast. When she’s not hiding out in Fezco and Ashtray’s house, Cherry is causing a stir on social media for her lips.

In an interview with Variety , the adult film actress turned Euphoria star revealed how much her life has changed since joining the HBO show, specifically the newfound attention she receives surrounding her lips. “The amount of headlines that I have seen and the amount of people posting and commenting about my lips has been surreal,” Cherry said. “It’s nuts because you have to realise that I got those lips at some point in my life and nobody reacted that way — at least not to my face. So, it’s weird to see memes and stuff about it because these topics of conversation are on my body and I didn’t totally comprehend what the big deal was.”

She added, “I guess this is what happens when you’re now known on a much larger scale.”

In season two, Cherry’s character Faye is a heroin addict who is sent by her boyfriend to live with Fezco and Ashtray after escaping a drug raid. Fan theories have been swirling around the character for weeks, some believing that she is working with the police to betray Fez. Viewers will have to wait until the finale on 27 February to learn Faye’s true intentions, but until then, Cherry is saying that landing the role was an experience of a lifetime.

Cherry revealed that she was a huge fan of Euphoria prior to being cast for season two. “I thought it was so amazing — everything about it,” she said. “Going on set has been the ultimate experience of a lifetime.”

Other Euphoria stars have spoken out against the negative comments they’ve received surrounding their appearance. Barbie Ferreira , who plays Kat Hernandez in the show, recently hit back at body shamers for their “backhanded compliments”. In an interview with Who What Wear , Ferriera said that it shouldn’t be radical for her to wear a crop top just because she’s plus-sized. “It’s not radical for me to be wearing a crop top,” Ferreira said. “[Comments like those are] just backhanded compliments.”

The season two finale of Euphoria premieres on HBO Sunday, 27 February.

The Independent

