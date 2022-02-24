Judge declares man accused in officer’s death not competent

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A judge has declared that a man facing charges in the fatal 2017 shooting of a Louisiana police officer is not competent to stand trial.

State district Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett ruled that suspect Ian Howard, is unable to help in his own defense, news outlets reported. Howard, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lafayette police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook. Conviction would mean a possible death sentence.

Garrett issued an order Feb. 17 declaring that although Howard understood the charges filed against him, he could not help in his own defense because of “his degenerative condition from lack of medication and the complex nature of the case against him.”

The ruling followed a nearly seven-hour December hearing during which the judge heard testimony from three mental health professionals.

Garrett ordered Howard admitted to East Feliciana Hospital for 90 days for medication, observation, therapy and restorative treatment. After that, a status hearing will be held.

Howard is also facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is accused of shooting and wounding two people and shooting at another officer in a convenience store in October 2017.

Howard pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to all charges.