ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Judge declares man accused in officer’s death not competent

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A judge has declared that a man facing charges in the fatal 2017 shooting of a Louisiana police officer is not competent to stand trial.

State district Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett ruled that suspect Ian Howard, is unable to help in his own defense, news outlets reported. Howard, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lafayette police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook. Conviction would mean a possible death sentence.

Garrett issued an order Feb. 17 declaring that although Howard understood the charges filed against him, he could not help in his own defense because of “his degenerative condition from lack of medication and the complex nature of the case against him.”

The ruling followed a nearly seven-hour December hearing during which the judge heard testimony from three mental health professionals.

Garrett ordered Howard admitted to East Feliciana Hospital for 90 days for medication, observation, therapy and restorative treatment. After that, a status hearing will be held.

Howard is also facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is accused of shooting and wounding two people and shooting at another officer in a convenience store in October 2017.

Howard pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to all charges.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Police: At least 1 more person sought in Ohio imam’s death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say at least one more person is being sought following the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of an Ohio religious leader last year. Mohamed Hassan Adam, a longtime imam at Masjid Abu Hurairah mosque on the northeast side of Columbus, was found dead of multiple gunshots in a van on Dec. 24, two days after he went missing during a trip to pick up a child from day care.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Wisconsin judge rejects bid by ‘Halloween Killer’ to go free

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has refused to release a man dubbed the “Halloween Killer.”. As part of an ongoing legal battle between Gerald Turner and the state, a Fond du Lac County judge last week ordered the 72-year-old Turner to remain in the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston. The state believes he’s a sexually violent person and should remain locked up.
FOND DU LAC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafayette, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Howard
The Associated Press

Kankakee notes milestone of most female officers in history

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — A police department outside Chicago has reported a milestone of having the most female officers in its history. The Kankakee Police Department has 10 female officers currently, or roughly 16% of its 61 officers, according to The (Kankakee) Daily Journal. The officers’ experience with the department ranges from six months to more than 25 years.
KANKAKEE, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

775K+
Followers
395K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy