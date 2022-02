It doesn’t seem like it should be possible, but the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is only a few days away. About 324 of the top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft will gather at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianpolis for the annual NFL Scouting Combine. The prospects’ week is a long one, filled with medical tests and interviews with evaluators, coaches, and executives from around the NFL. The physical exams and interviews really are the heart and most important part of the Combine for the NFL. For those of us on the outside, the highlight of the week takes place on the various position groups’ last day in Indy: The on-field workouts.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO