Kane Brown Is Calling Out Jason Aldean’s DIY Claims

By Billy Dukes
 2 days ago
Kane Brown isn't buying what Jason Aldean is selling. The "One Mississippi" singer heard about his friend and fellow country singer's claim about being the "audio/video guy "at home and interrupted with a hearty, "Hell no!" "Naw, he's lying to you," Brown added, with emphasis. This interview was with...

101.9 The Bull

Amarillo, TX

Amarillo, TX
