Helen Margaret Stamps McDonough, a retired nurse and eternal lover of life, always had one simple rule about giving: if it brings you great joy, it’s yours. Helen, Sis, Mom, and Nana took gentle leave from this world on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, surrounded by her children and husband. In doing so, she brings them now the great joy of her memory.

FLORESVILLE, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO