Police; Man tried to rob store with lighter, spray de-icer

LENOIR, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have arrested a man who they say attempted to rob a convenience store using a lighter and a can of spray de-icer.

Lenoir police said in a news release that a man entered a store around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday and handed the cashier a note demanding money, the Hickory Daily Record reported.

The cashier refused and the man sprayed the de-icer and ignited it with the cigarette lighter, causing a small fire near the cash register that was quickly extinguished, the news release said. No injuries were reported.

Logan Ryan Jones, 29, of Lenoir, was arrested at his home by Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies, the news release said. Jones, who had an outstanding warrant for accessory before the fact to a felony, also was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and burning certain buildings. His bond was set at $250,000, and his attorney wasn’t immediately available for comment on Thursday.