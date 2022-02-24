Officials: Woman dies after being hit by deputy’s patrol car

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida deputy struck and killed a woman with a patrol car on a dark road early Thursday morning, officials said.

The Manatee County deputy was on patrol when the female pedestrian walked in front of the vehicle, according to a sheriff’s office news release. The deputy attempted to swerve, but the car’s right front bumper struck the woman, causing her to slide up the hood and windshield before falling to the road, officials said.

Paramedics responded, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No physical injuries were reported to the deputy.

Officials didn’t immediately identify the deceased woman or the deputy.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash.