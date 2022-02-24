ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

5 Famous People You Didn't Know Were From New Mexico

By Dani Medina
KPEK 100.3 The Peak
KPEK 100.3 The Peak
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JH2lW_0eOH8USv00

Photo: Getty Images

New Mexico is home to more famous people than you might think!

Only In Your State has compiled a list of some of the most famous people who are from New Mexico. Some of them might surprise you! Let's take a look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OtRWb_0eOH8USv00
Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato was born in Albuquerque in 1992. Their rise to fame after snagging lead roles on Disney Channel's Camp Rock movies, as well as working with the Jonas Brothers . Lovato ultimately moved to Texas a few years later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1683kM_0eOH8USv00
Photo: Getty Images

Neil Patrick Harris

How I Met Your Mother and Doogie Howser, M.D. star Neil Patrick Harris was born in Albuquerque before moving to Ruidoso. He did move back to Albuquerque, though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TthiO_0eOH8USv00
Photo: Getty Images

Demi Moore

Ghost actress Demi Moore was born in Roswell, New Mexico. She spent her childhood in New Mexico before moving to Pennsylvania. When she was 14, she moved back to Roswell to live with her grandmother before she moved to Washington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YdWeg_0eOH8USv00
Photo: Getty Images

William Hanna

Although you may not recognize his name, William Hanna — the creator of Tom and Jerry , Yogi Bear, Scooby Doo and The Flintstones — was born in Melrose, New Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djuQb_0eOH8USv00
Photo: Getty Images

Adrian Grenier

Entourage star Adrian Grenier was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Here's a few more celebrities you might have not known were from New Mexico:

  • Holly Holm
  • John Denver
  • Conrad Hilton

For bonus points, Freddie Prinze Jr. was raised in New Mexico even though he was born in Los Angeles.

For the full list of famous New Mexico residents, click here .

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
d1softballnews.com

‘Selena’ actress reported missing found DEAD

Pearlman had last been seen on Sunset Boulevard, however, her body was found several miles away inside her parked car in the Hollywood Hills. The cause of death and the circumstances of his disappearance are still under investigation. Pearlman’s friends and family, including her husband, Vance Smith, had asked the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KOAT 7

Remains of 11 women found on Albuquerque's West Mesa 13 years ago today

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thirteen years ago, the discovery of a femur bone on Albuquerque’s west side would lead investigators to a mass grave site where 11 women were buried. On Wednesday, Albuquerque Police Department held a tribute for Cinnamon Elks, Doreen Marquez, Victoria Chavez, Jamie Barela, Michelle Valdez, Julie Nieto, Veronica Romero, Evelyn Salazar, Syllania Edwards, Virginia Cloven and Monica Candelaria.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruidoso, NM
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Entertainment
City
Melrose, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
State
Washington State
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
Texas State
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Roswell, NM
HipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane 1017 Artist Hotboy Wes Arrested By U.S. Marshals In Texas

Waco, TX – Gucci Mane’s 1017 artist Hotboy Wes was reportedly arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Monday (January 31). According to KWTX, Hotboy Wes — real name Wesley Takquan Lewis — was taken in on a Hewitt Police Department robbery warrant. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm as listed on the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office website.
WACO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
William Hanna
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Adrian Grenier
WPXI

Photos: Sally Kellerman through the years

Photos: Sally Kellerman through the years Sally Kellerman, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her role as Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in the 1970 film “M*A*S*H,” died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. She was 84. Here are some memorable photos from the actress' life and career. (David Cairns/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Actress Lara Flynn Boyle Spotted on Rare Public Outing

Wondering what Lara Flynn Boyle has been up to these days?. Well, on Feb. 23, the 51-year-old actress was spotted at the star-studded restaurant Craig's in West Hollywood, Calif., rocking a fringe jacket, black turtleneck and pair of blue jeans. The public sighting marked a rare one for Boyle. While...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Famous People#Tom And Jerry#Disney Channel#The Jonas Brothers
KRQE News 13

Heavy snow in store for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another winter storm will bring heavy snow to parts of the northern mountains in New Mexico and the mountains in southern Colorado through Thursday. Chances for snowfall into lower elevations Wednesday as a stronger storm system moves into the state. Story continues below. Crime: APD...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
12 News

Family on road trip rescues dog abandoned in Arizona desert

ARIZONA, USA — A quick stop to take a picture in the middle of Arizona’s desert turned into a life-saving journey for a family on a cross-country road trip. Kristina Munford, her two siblings and her father had randomly decided to take a ride west, but on their first day of a week-long trip, they saved Canyon, a malnourished puppy they found hiding in bushes.
ARIZONA STATE
Ultimate Unexplained

Here Are The Top 5 Most Ruthless Female Gangsters Who Terrorized New York

It's a man's world, but these women ruled it! Check out the Top 5 women gangsters of New York. Stephanie St. Clair aka Queenie aka Madame St. Clair was the numbers queen of Harlem. She was Creole (African and French descent). She was a female boss and sometimes-gangster. She used strategy and force to keep other gangsters, like Dutch Schultz, out of Harlem. According to the Mob Museum,
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRQE News 13

Giant sea scorpion found in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new species of Giant Sea Scorpion was discovered in New Mexico. The fossil found was inside 305-million-year-old rocks in the Manzano Mountains near the Albuquerque Metro area. A team of paleontologists from the U.K. is working with The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science and they have published an article […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OutThere Colorado

Whataburger was worth the wait -- and the cold, Colorado Springs fans say

To say that Whataburger fans are a hearty lot is an understatement as big as Texas, the fast-food chain's home state. Hours before the 11 a.m. Wednesday opening of Colorado Springs' first Whataburger, more than a dozen people lined up outside the restaurant in temperatures that were a bone-chilling 6 below zero before they climbed to a feet-numbing 1 above. The restaurant is part of the InterQuest Marketplace shopping center, east of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway on the city's far north side.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KPEK 100.3 The Peak

KPEK 100.3 The Peak

Albuquerque, NM
846
Followers
124
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque's Music Variety from the 90s til Now

 https://1003thepeak.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy