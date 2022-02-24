ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple AR/VR glasses to feature high-end specs: Micro-OLED displays and M1 chips

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago

Following years of rumors about Apple’s sophisticated AR/VR glasses, the company might finally launch the product this year. A report said recently that Apple had started manufacturing a near-final model. A brand new story now details some of the device’s key specs, reinforcing the idea that Apple’s first mixed-reality device might deliver an experience that you won’t find on more traditional, gaming-centric VR headsets.

Apple’s first-generation AR/VR glasses will resemble other recent VR devices. It will be a headset that fully covers the user’s eyes, projecting imagery into the retina. However, the gadget will also be a mixed-reality gadget capable of supporting augmented (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Most headsets only support the latter, which is a technology that allows the device to beam content directly into the user’s eyes.

The AR part technology Apple’s AR/VR glasses would also allow the user to see through the glasses and experience digital elements overlayed on top of the real world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UiQ0D_0eOH8A3d00
Apple mixed reality glasses render – side view. Image source: Ian Zelbo

The Apple AR/VR glasses specs

Reports in the past year detailed the high-end specs of Apple’s first-gen AR/VR glasses. They claimed the handset will feature high-resolution displays that could beam 4K content into the user’s retina. They also said the device would feature a System-on-Chip (SoC) comparable to the M1 chip that Apple uses for iPad and Mac. That’s an incredible performant SoC, which would give the Apple AR/VR glasses a significant advantage over competing platforms.

Korean site ETNews reiterates those claims in a new report. The Apple headset will feature a version of the M1 SoC if the sources are accurate. The news site claims the device will run iOS, although that’s probably not Apple’s name for the glasses’ operating system. The OS might offer a familiar iOS experience, but Apple will likely give it a proper marketing name. The RealityOS branding has been thrown around in other reports.

The micro-OLED screen

Also exciting is the display technology that Apple will use for AR/VR glasses. The report says Apple will utilize micro-OLED displays coming directly from TSMC. Micro-OLED screens do not require color filters, as they’re deposited directly on the chip wafer. The advantage of micro-OLED displays is that they’re thinner and smaller. They’re also more efficient, which will help with battery life.

Also, the micro-OLED screens allow for pixel sizes of 4-20 μm compared to 40-300 μm for OLED panels. The micro-OLED panels will also deliver faster response time, a feature that AR/VR glasses like Apple’s unreleased headset can benefit from.

MacRumors reminds us of last year’s reports that claimed Apple will use micro-OLED screens for the upcoming Apple glasses. The displays could feature resolutions of up to 3,000 pixels per inch, and Apple might rely on them for both AR and VR capabilities.

The ETNews report is in line with a recent claim from Nikkei that TSMC will manufacture the micro-OLED screens. But well-known screen expert Ross Young said recently that Apple will use Sony micro-OLED panels for the AR/VR glasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0duTX1_0eOH8A3d00
Apple mixed reality glasses render – bottom view. Image source: Ian Zelbo

Apple AR/VR glasses release date

While these Apple AR/VR glasses specs can’t be confirmed at this time, we do know that a separate report from Asia said earlier this week that the headset had reached the next phase of engineering validation. This is an indication that Apple might indeed unveil the glasses this year.

Previous reports said that Apple will probably want to unveil the new hardware many months ahead of the actual release date, just like it did with other first-gen devices.

This will give developers time to create new experiences for the new platform, as Apple promotes the device. Apple’s WWDC 2022 event this summer might be where the company chooses to introduce the first-gen AR/VR glasses. But that’s just speculation at this point.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Best Roku TVs in 2022

Roku is easily one of the best smart TV platforms, thanks to its easy-to-use interface, wide array of smart features, and more. In recent years, Roku has gotten even better, adding support for features like Apple’s HomeKit and AirPlay 2. Because of this, it would make sense to want a Roku TV.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

iPhone 14 might get battery life boost thanks to new 5G chip

As with any new generation, the iPhone 14 will deliver several improvements over its predecessor. Battery life is one of the upgrades that iPhone 14 buyers can expect from this year’s iPhone generation, as it’s the kind of improvement we always seek from newer models. A new report...
CELL PHONES
epicstream.com

PlayStation 6 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features And Design: Gaming Console Smaller Than PlayStation 5? PS6 To Reportedly Have Expandable Storage And Bluetooth Audio Support

Here is everything we know so far about the yet-to-be-confirmed PlayStation 6. Sony has not confirmed that PlayStation 6 is in the pipeline already. However, speculations about the yet-to-be-confirmed game console have been making rounds online for quite some time now. It took a very long time for the company...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Vr Glasses#Oled#The Glasses#The Apple Ar Vr#Mac#Korean#Etnews#Ios
SPY

Comparing the Best 65-Inch TVs for Sale in 2022 from Samsung, Sony, LG & TCL

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Display Technology: QLED vs OLED TVs How We Picked The Best 65-inch TVs The Best Premium 65-Inch TVs The Best Mid-Range 65-Inch TVs The Best Budget 65-Inch TVs Why You Should Buy a New 65-inch TV Why Trust SPY.com When Shopping for TVs? Looking for more from SPY? Check us out on Instagram The advancement of technology has been really exciting for nerds like us, but it hasn’t exactly favored the average consumer’s wallet. Smartphones are routinely priced over $1,000. New laptops and iPads get outdated...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on the Apple iPhone

We previously looked at how to hide your phone number on Android and now we have a guide on how to hide your phone number on the Apple iPhone. There are times when you want to make a call but you do not want the person you are calling to know your telephone number. For example, you may be calling a company to enquire about something but you do not want to give them your telephone number.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Astronomers discovered what’s inside a black hole for the first time ever

Black holes could be a hologram. In fact, the entire universe could be a hologram. At least, that’s one part of the idea behind a recent study published in the journal PRX Quantum. The study is a deeper look at what’s inside a black hole. It’s also an attempt to better understand the idea of holographic duality. Holographic duality is a mathematical conjecture that attempts to connect theories of particles and their interactions and the theory of gravity. It’s an interesting idea, even if it sounds a little out there.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re losing these channels today

Even as competition heats up, Roku remains one of the biggest streaming platforms on the planet. Every year, consumers continue to turn to Roku for their streaming device and smart TV needs. While most people use their Roku to watch other streaming services, Roku started producing its own content as well last year. The platform is always adding new services and features, but this week, Roku is actually losing some of its channels.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Phone Arena

Major leak reveals Verizon's trade-in deal for 5G Galaxy S22 line offering up to $1K off

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Tipster Evan Blass has disseminated an email that leaks what appears to be a page from Verizon's website promoting a pre-order deal for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. This mock-up of the webpage shows that Verizon intends to offer a deal that results in a price break of up to $1,000 on a purchase of one of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with a trade-in of certain "select" handsets.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Woman discovers she’s being catfished after texting android phone user who wore an Apple watch in his photos

A woman discovered a man on a dating app was a catfish, as he was wearing an Apple watch, which can only work for people who have an iPhone. However, he had been texting her with an android phone. In a TikTok video posted on January 31, Jocelyn, @jjustjocelyn, explained how she matched with a guy on the dating app Bumble. And as noted on Bumble’s website, “women always make the first move” and have to initiate the conversation within 24 hours or the match expires. @jjustjocelyn as if dating wasn’t hard enough already #greenscreenvideo #datingapp #datingfail #catfish #catfishstory...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

The largest known galaxy was just discovered, and you won’t believe how massive it is

Scientists have discovered the largest known galaxy ever. The new discovery is located around 3 billion light-years away. The galaxy, which is named Alcyoneus, is a giant radio galaxy. The galaxy is roughly 16.3 million light-years long. For reference, our own galaxy measures under 106,000 light-years. That makes Alcyoneus roughly 153.77 times longer than the Milky Way.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Urgent frozen dessert recall issued after 5 people got sick

Five people were infected with Salmonella after consuming a frozen dessert, triggering a recall for Custard Apple Pulp that might contain the bacteria. If you have the dessert in your freezer, you should ensure that the packages aren’t part of the recalled batches. Furthermore, you should stop consuming the...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Coca-Cola has 4 new drinks you’ll definitely want to try

We’re not even two full months into 2022, but The Coca-Cola Company is wasting no time in barreling forward with a major expansion. One that’s seeing the iconic beverage brand launch several new flavors that are garnering headlines. They range from Coca-Cola Starlight, which puts a space-themed twist on the classic soft drink, to a new coffee flavor. As well as the company’s first alcoholic drink.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Urgent dollar store recall issued after 1,100 dead rodents were found

Family Dollar announced a massive recall involving all sorts of products sold at its stores in six states. The recall follows a consumer complaint that triggered an FDA investigation of a distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas, in January 2022. The agency discovered a massive rat infestation at the facility, recovering more than 1,100 dead rodents after fumigating the warehouse. Moreover, a review of company records showed the collection of more than 2,300 rodents between March 29th and September 17th, 2021.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 may feature an awesome Marvel hero no one expected

When I first saw the Doctor Strange 2 Super Bowl trailer, I thought the firey-glowing cameo that smashed through a wall to fight Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) might have been the Human Torch. It made sense because we’re looking at a multiverse movie where anything is possible. On top of that, there’s the buzz around the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot. Rumors say that an official cast announcement will happen soon since Marvel is getting ready to start shooting.
MOVIES
CNET

Apple's iMessage issues are bigger than green or blue bubbles

Apple's iMessage has a long history of separating people into "blue" and "green" bubbles based on whether they're using an iPhone or Android phone. But that problem is now far bigger than looking cool in our group chats. While social pressures among those that do and do not show up...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

BGR.com

304K+
Followers
7K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy