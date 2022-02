Legislation to toughen penalties for importing or trafficking in fentanyl is headed to the Kentucky House floor. It emerged from the Judiciary Committee Wednesday. Under the measure, offenders must serve at least 80% of their sentence. 22-year-old Dalton Bishop of Glasgow died in 2020. His mother Rita Bishop testified in support of the bill. She said her son thought he was taking oxycodone.

