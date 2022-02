Authorities in Arizona arrested an enterprising individual who was allegedly trying to sell a stolen dinosaur claw worth a staggering $25,000. According to a local media report, the strange criminal case began late last month when someone swiped a pair of the expensive specimens from a display belonging to Eric Miller, who was working as a vendor at the Annual Gem and Mineral Showcase in the city of Tuscon. Upon discovering that the ancient merchandise had gone missing, the distressed owner promptly phoned the police and let other local dealers know about the lost claws, which were sported by a Spinosaurus in Africa long ago, since the hope was that the thief would try and re-sell the pilfered pieces to someone who would appreciate their tremendous value.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO