The Braves getting good news in the latest round of Freddie Freeman rumors? Who ever thought that was possible. Buster Olney’s latest insight into the Freeman contract talks suggested that the star first baseman could very well be on his way out of Atlanta when the lockout ends. Freeman had reportedly grown frustrated with the Braves front office, and their unwillingness to add a sixth year to his contract after making him play the entire 2021 campaign on an expiring deal.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO