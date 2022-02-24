ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashpee, MA

Walter W. Gonsalves

A Childcare Shortage - Editorial
Walter William Gonsalves Sr. of Mashpee died February 18 at Cape Cod Hospital. Mr. Gonsalves was 85 and leaves family in Falmouth, Mashpee and Sandwich. Born and raised in Harwich, he was the son of John Gonsalves and...

