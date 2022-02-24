ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WATCH: Hilarious Video Of Mom Surprising Ohio Reporter Goes Viral

By Hannah DeRuyter
700WLW
700WLW
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shaC8_0eOH4KSN00
Photo: Getty Images

A mother's love knows no boundaries!

Ohio's ABC 6 reporter Myles Harris had a surprise visit when his mom, Sandi, stopped by while he was out in the field reporting on Saturday (February 19).

The hilarious video has gone viral since it was posted on Harris' Instagram.

In the video, you can see Harris getting ready to film and as he looks over his shoulder, he notices his mom's vehicle approaching him.

He looks annoyed and throws his arms to his side then looks to the cameraman and says, "This is my mom, hold on."

His mom pulls up next to him and happily yells "Hi, baby!" Harris responds to his mom saying, "I'm trying to work right now and you're over there calling my phone. This is DeAngelo, you can say hi."

His mom yells, "Hi DeAngelo" and Harris goes onto say, "and don't be holding up traffic, cause you got cars behind you."

Sandi says, "Alright" and blows Harris a kiss as she drives off.

Harris' posted the video to Instagram with the caption:

"Typical Sandi 🤦🏽‍♂️ Yes, typical Sandi… Thanks for @ deangelodbyrd who kept rolling 🎥"

Since the video was posted it has been viewed nearly 900,000 times, has over 100,000 and has recieved over 6,000 comments.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Black female TV anchor shares horror message from viewer she discovers to be local doctor

Local news anchor Whitney Burney in Grand Rapids, Michigan shared with her Twitter followers an abusive email she received from a viewer. “The kinds of emails you get when you work in news,” she tweeted on Saturday, including a screenshot of the email. “He even had the nerve to leave his cell phone, address and occupation in the email signature. And said if I’m the wrong person please forward this message. Huh?? LMAO.”The email appeared to be from a local doctor. His contact information had been redacted in the screenshot shared on Twitter by Ms Burney. “if (sic) you are...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc#Mylestharris
Indy100

Deleted Joe Rogan episode featured guest claiming Black people had a genetic ‘proclivity to violence’

A deleted episode of The Joe Rogan Podcast is being criticised again for featuring a guest who claimed Black people had a genetic “proclivity to violence”. A 2015 episode which has now been archived by Spotify featured an interview with far-right political activist Chuck C. Johnson – a notorious troll who was de-platformed by Twitter in the same year.
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

Alec Baldwin is back on set and made this bizarre comment

Actor Alec Baldwin returned to a movie set this week for the first time since fatally shooting director of photography Halyna Hutchins late last year. In a video diary posted to Instagram, Baldwin called returning to the work “strange” after “this horrible thing that happened.”. “It’s strange...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Joy Behar Not-So-Jokingly Tells Sara Haines to Stop Touching Her: 'This One is Violent!'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. The View may be in need of a panel shift. On Tuesday morning, Joy Behar not-so-jokingly lashed out at Sara Haines, who sits to her right, for touching her during Hot Topics discussions. The awkward moment came during a discussion about drug use among Olympians, prompting Behar to say, "I am medicinally in need at the moment. I am, from all the times that this bitch has hit me in the arm."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers after choosing seat next to the only other person in movie theatre: ‘Should be illegal’

A man has horrified TikTok viewers after expressing his intent to book a seat next to the only other individual who purchased a ticket to see Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres.In a video posted last month, @airlk shared a view of his computer screen, where he had a movie theatre seating chart pulled up for a showing of the newest Spider-Man film, on which just one seat, located on the far left side of the theatre, had been purchased.In a text caption on the video, @airlk noted: “This person’s watching Spider-Man alone in a corner. I think they need...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Lawrence Post

“If he dresses his gender, he is more than welcome to come inside”, Restaurant apologized on social media after a transgender customer said the restaurant denied them service for wearing a skirt

The restaurant reportedly apologized on social media after a transgender customer said the restaurant denied them service for wearing a skirt. As the metro area is home to a large LGBTQ community, the guest considered it shocking and humiliating. The restaurant worker reportedly said: “We are not denying him service. What we’re saying is he must dress his gender. If he dresses his gender, he is more than welcome to come inside.”
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Mom forgets it’s picture day and sends her daughter to school in an unfortunate shirt

They may seem superhuman, but even parents make mistakes. This mother forgot it was her daughter’s picture day, and sent her toddler to school wearing a sassy shirt. Safe to say, the pictures didn’t turn out how she planned.The parent, who goes by @paigepuhlease on TikTok, shared her faux pas on the app. Her TikTok previously went viral in 2021, and now her repost has over 16,000 views. “If you ever thought you were a bad mom,” she captioned the video, “At least you didn’t forget picture day, and send your toddler to school in this.”The TikTok cuts to her...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Major News Anchor Leaving Her Show After More Than a Decade

A major news anchor in Australia is leaving her show after over a decade. Leigh Sales is leaving the Australian Broadcasting Company's flagship nightly show 7.30, with her last episode set to air in late June. She will remain at ABC though and plans to lead the broadcaster's coverage of Australia's federal elections in May.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

19-year-old claims she was rejected for a job at a grocery store because of her playful outgoing VOICEMAIL message - revealing a manager insisted it was 'inappropriate' (despite it containing NO rude words)

A 19-year-old woman says that a manager rejected her for a job at a grocery store because her outgoing voicemail message wasn't 'appropriate' — but viewers hear nothing wrong with it. Zanaya Jones took to TIkTok to play the outgoing message, which was recorded in a playful, sing-song voice.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Hooters faces backlash after viral video shows staff have to buy their own tights from vending machine

Hooters is facing backlash after an employee’s TikTok video showed the restaurant chain reportedly requires employees to buy their own company uniforms from the store’s machines.The Hooters uniform includes spandex shorts, a trademark shirt or tank top and regulation tights.Hooters waitresses are required to wear “suntan-coloured tights”.An employee, who goes by the TikTok handle @kenzjee, posted a video on 15 January that showed how employees buy their tights from a dispenser at the store.“People always ask me about our tights machine and I have to buy tights so I guess I’ll make a video about it,” says @kenzjee in the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Woman's gender reveal party ruined by her own mother

TikTok user @dinkymisspretty, aka Ashlee, was hoping for a baby girl when revealing her new baby's sex at her gender reveal party. Having one son already, she wanted a girl badly, something she says everyone knew. The mom-to-be posted a video of her gender reveal on TikTok gaining over 400,000...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
iheart.com

Black actress cries and apologizes for not being black enough

Would you publicly apologize for your skin color and cry in shame?. It might sound ridiculous but that's exactly what happened when HBO starlet recently told her social media followers she wasn't dark skinned enough. A black actress who landed a lead role in a film that was originally written...
CELEBRITIES
700WLW

700WLW

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
489
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincinnati's News Radio 700WLW! Home of the Bill Cunningham show, Mike McConnell, Scott Sloan, Eddie & Rocky, Lance McAlister, and flagship station of the Cincinnati Reds!

 https://700wlw.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy