ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

STORM WATCH: Wintry weather overnight leads to potentially dangerous Friday morning commute

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

Snow and ice during the overnight hours will cause potential problems on the state’s roadways Friday morning.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says the ice will be the major concern with this storm. He says that there should not be much snow accumulation, but that the ice and sleet will make any untreated roads or walkways particularly dangerous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XtGSq_0eOH41lp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46i2Dc_0eOH41lp00

The precipitation will last into Friday morning. Overnight lows will be around 30 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X88eT_0eOH41lp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MhSzi_0eOH41lp00

The precipitation will continue into Friday morning. Gov. Phil Murphy is urging all state residents to stay off the roads Friday morning if possible. Any drivers who must be out are urged to use caution. The wintry weather should clear out by the afternoon. Daytime temperatures should be in the high-30s, with overnight temperatures in the upper-teens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A7Cx4_0eOH41lp00

Saturday will see cloudy skies with some sunshine. Daytime highs are expected to be in the upper-30s. Saturday night is expected to see mostly clear skies, with overnight lows around 20 degrees.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with some clouds in the afternoon. Daytime highs will be around 45 degrees. Overnight lows will be around 21 degrees under mostly clear skies.

Monday is expected to see mostly clear skies with daytime highs around 32 degrees. Some clouds will develop by Monday night, with overnight lows around 18 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LPs4c_0eOH41lp00

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

First Alert: Friday Winter Storm Will Bring Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds

After a record-breaking warm day Wednesday, snow is expected this Friday. We've issued a First Alert for the Friday winter storm. The storm will bring heavy snow, and some gusty winds all day Friday. When will it start snowing?. The heaviest snow will actually fall during the predawn hours Friday,...
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Light Snow Thursday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. ***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR SNOW 3 P.M. THURSDAY THROUGH 3 A.M. FRIDAY***. Scattered flurries will end into our Wednesday evening with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Thursday we’ll see snow develop in the afternoon with. highs in...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Storm#Clear Skies#Storm Watch Team
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
WAFF

Soaking rain for the week ahead

More clouds will move in late tonight into Monday morning, the cloud cover will keep temps much warmer for staying in the low to middle 40s. A very wet and unsettled week lies ahead with multiple disturbances moving through the Tennessee Valley. Widespread, locally heavy rainfall between 3 to 5 inches is forecast, this will lead to flash flooding and river flooding concerns. There is a chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms developing on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. This will be more of a conditional threat and will depend on how unstable our atmosphere will become.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters watching out for a big storm next week

A major shift in the weather pattern for the eastern United States will bring above-normal temperatures next week, as heat eases in the West along with some much-needed moisture. However, the pattern transition won’t come without consequences. A big storm will take shape in the nation’s midsection along the stark temperature contrast. Some places could get snow while others could face an outbreak of severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Midwest, Northeast Brace For Massive Winter Storm Bringing Heavy Snow and Ice

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a new weather forecast of the continuance of the winter storm from Friday until Sunday. The storm has already caused widespread travel disruption and infrastructural damage over recent days. Due to heavy snowfall and strong winds, multiple areas of the Midwest and Northeast regions have been affected.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Arctic front moves in Saturday bringing snow squalls, falling temperatures

Tonight, we’ll continue to see decreasing cloud cover and start the night under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will quickly fall into the upper teens to lower 20s before warming back up. Winds will remain quite gusty into the overnight as we turn southwesterly at 10-15 mph. Clouds will be on the increase early Saturday […]
ENVIRONMENT
NJ.com

Gov. Murphy urges N.J. to skip morning commute as storm is set to bring ice, snow overnight

UPDATE: N.J. school closings, delayed openings due to snow, ice storm for Friday. Though he said the weather forecast has taken a “slightly positive turn” and he has not issued a state of emergency, Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday urged residents to avoid the Friday morning commute as a winter storm is set to bring a messy mix of snow and ice to the northern half of New Jersey.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

News 12

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy