LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Porsche may finally be up for grabs. Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE)said on Tuesday it was in advanced discussions over a potential initial public offering of its luxury marque with Porsche Automobil (PSHG_p.DE), the holding company of the Porsche and Piech families which holds 53% of its voting shares. Valuing the group at just 16 times forward EBIT, half the multiple of more profitable Ferrari (RACE.MI), would imply a value of perhaps 85 billion euros, based on Refinitiv forecasts. VW shares rose around 8% on the news, valuing it at 115 billion euros.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO