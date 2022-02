Public transport, eh. A marvel of engineering, a wonder of human ingenuity, a godsend for getting across the capital... until chaos hits, as it has been doing quite regularly this year so far. The latest incident in the ongoing beef between transport union RMT and TfL is a strike set to hit the London Underground network next week, on Tuesday March 1 and Thursday March 3. All tube lines will be affected as RMT members walk out from midnight to 23.59pm on the two days. TfL has warned passengers to prepare for ‘severe disruption across all tube lines, with stations closed and little or no service across the network’.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO