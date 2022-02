It may be Valentine’s Day tomorrow, but regular readers will know I don’t buy into that. Here, instead, are three lovely bars to treat yourself to. Marou 48% milk, £6.95/60g, is from Cocoa Runners. The cocoa is from Vietnam and the milk is from grass-fed cows and, I swear, you can tell. God this was so good. My restraint was sorely tested once I’d flicked the foil open. (‘Where’s that yummy milk gone, Mamma?’ my children asked as I slid it under my diary.) With its creamy, almost meaty mouthfeel, you can kid yourself it’s OK, because it’s a dark milk. Thoroughly enjoyable.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 15 DAYS AGO