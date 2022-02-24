ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VCU to Discuss Ukraine Invasion

 2 days ago

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Virginia Commonwealth University is hosting a well-timed Townhall on the Invasion of Ukraine. The townhall, which is virtual, will take place on Zoom on March 1st at 7pm.

Four VCU professors, with expertise in the area, will discuss how the situation got to this point, and where it might be headed. VCU Professor Judyth Twigg, Ph.D., says Russian Leader Vladimir Putin's aims have always been to restore Russia's Great Power status. She told VCU's website that he also wants to restore parts of the Soviet Empire.

Twigg says there are wide-ranging implications from this invasion. She says if regime change is allowed, or borders are allowed to be changed, it will show that the West is not strong enough or resolute enough to defend what it says it believes in.

