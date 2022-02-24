2022 Featured Guest: Corey Harrison

While there are plenty of Idahoans who have no issue with California, there are quite a few in the Gem State who have issues with our neighbors out west. We’re not here to fan the flames or try to create a bigger divide either. Rather, this is intended to help remind people that there are locals, right here in Idaho, who have found things they enjoyed when visiting California that they would enjoy here in Idaho. Why should that matter? Because there seems to be so much hate focused on one state for intangible reasons that it may be time to start creating a bridge of peace.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO