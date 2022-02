The NHL trade deadline is on March 21, and teams around the league are evaluating their positions. The Chicago Blackhawks look to be sellers at the deadline. They are second-worst in the Central Division above the Arizona Coyotes, 15 points out of the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with a 19-26-8 record. A lot can change in a month, but right now, it would be safe to assume they’ll be sellers. In that case, it’s easy to point out two tradeable assets from the Blackhawks that have made headlines in recent weeks: Marc-Andre Fleury and Brandon Hagel. However, I want to focus on another dark horse that the Blackhawks may part ways with: Ryan Carpenter. Here are three reasons why a Carpenter trade would be beneficial.

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO