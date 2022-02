It’s fairly safe to say that we’ve found the game of the year already, haven’t we? I don’t think there was a person out there who thought that Elden Ring was going to be a flop, but the level of critical acclaim it’s gotten is absolutely wild. Not that we disagree here at GAMINGbible, mind you - in his review, our very own Ewan Moore said that “the ambitious open-world successor to the Dark Souls series is maddeningly punishing, impossibly vast, and endlessly rewarding”, and that it’s “FromSoftware’s best game to date; a modern masterpiece that will surely go down as one of the greats.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO