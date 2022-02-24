ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction Colorado Gets an Awesome New Thrift Store – Sort Of

By Waylon Jordan
 3 days ago
A Grand Junction, Colorado thrift store will open to the public on Friday, February 25, 2022. At the same time, another location in Western Colorado has closed. Please make welcome the Salvation Army's new thrift store at 1155 N. 4th Street. if this location looks familiar, it should. The...

