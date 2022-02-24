ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Idaho Senate backs plan to let 17-year-olds serve, sell alcohol

By By BETSY Z. RUSSELL
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K6F3w_0eOGplxJ00

BOISE — The Idaho Senate on Thursday voted 23-10 in favor of legislation to allow 17-year-olds to serve and sell alcohol, a change sought by Idaho’s retail, restaurant and grocery industries amid a labor crunch.

Currently, only those 19 and older may serve or sell alcoholic beverages. Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, the bill’s Senate sponsor, said, “Often teenagers are the best, most conscientious and hard-working employees anyway. … I’m a huge advocate for putting kids to work at an early age. … If the work ethic isn’t taught early, sometimes it’s not learned at all.”

Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, debated in favor of the bill, and also disclosed a potential conflict of interest, noting that her husband works for her brother, who runs a couple of convenience stores and is considering hiring her son, who will soon turn 17. Currently, he couldn’t employ the young man behind the counter at a convenience store, she said.

“It just allows those individual entities to make those business decisions,” Den Hartog said, “and it is their license on the line, so I don’t think they will be putting at risk their license.”

Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, who voted against the bill, said, “I understand the arguments, but if this is about the pandemic, I really think we should have a sunset clause,” which would make the new law expire at a specific time.

“If it’s not about the pandemic, then I really think we need to think about what we’re doing with our enforcement of our alcohol laws,” he said. “We make a lot of efforts to control minors’ access to alcohol. … Having people of age 17 handling alcohol I don’t think is a good idea.” He added, “If it’s a question of economic expediency, we could have 14-year-olds driving 18-wheelers, but there are just some places we don’t go.”

Guthrie said the penalties for non-compliance with alcohol laws are “substantial,” and said, “A business owner would not risk that.”

To become law, the bill, SB 1308, still would need to clear a House committee, pass the full House, and receive the governor’s signature.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Putin puts nuclear 'deterrence' forces on alert

KYIV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces battled Russian troops pushing into the city of Kharkiv on Sunday on the fourth day of an invasion that has shaken Europe's long-standing security architecture and pushed Germany to spend more on defence. The invasion of Ukraine from three sides ordered by Russian...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Food & Drinks
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
City
Boise, ID
The Hill

Putin orders nuclear deterrent forces put on high alert

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his country's nuclear defense systems be put on higher alert, citing what he says are threats from the West amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. “Western countries aren’t only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic sphere, but top officials from leading NATO...
POLITICS
CBS News

Former President Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden administration for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an atrocity that should have never been allowed to occur," but put the blame on President Biden's administration. In his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the former commander-in-chief predicted "a major war in Europe" would erupt. Trump,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Food Drink#The Idaho Senate#D Boise
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
341
Followers
477
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy