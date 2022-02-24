ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heroes’ Hangout comes to Demeo

By Nathaniel Stevens
digitalchumps.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM – Feb. 24, 2022 – Following last year’s release of the Ozo Lounge social hub in the studio’s futuristic PvP dueling game Blaston, Resolution Games has opened the doors to an all-new shared social experience inside its hit co-operative dungeon crawler, Demeo. Starting today Demeo players can come together in...

digitalchumps.com

Sun-Journal

Phillips/’True hero’ makes local boy’s dream comes true

PHILLIPS — Just before Christmas, Andrew “Andy” Stearns, young son of Ben and Luisa Stearns of Phillips, got a big surprise. His hero, “Randy The UPS Driver”, invited him to come for a visit at the UPS warehouse in Waterville. “The whole UPS facility treated...
PHILLIPS, ME
Collider

'Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse' Crossover Film Coming to Digital, Blu-Ray in May

WarnerMedia announced earlier today a new feature-length TV event joining the recent stream of comic crossover capers: Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse. Directed by Matt Peters and Animaniacs alumnus Katie Rice, from a script by Jace Ricci (Tangled: The Series), it pits the eponymous heroes from the two franchises against Lex Luthor and his unified cabal of super villains. It's set to hit Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital starting May 24, followed by a premiere on Cartoon Network on May 28.
COMICS
CHICAGO READER

Chicago underground heroes Cheer-Accident stay joyously weird on their 24th album, Here Comes the Sunset

When I moved to the Windy City in 1995, “psychedelic” and “progressive rock” were dirty words associated with patchouli-scented hippies. A few local bands were boldly mining this expansive territory, though, including Sabalon Glitz, Frontier, and Cheer-Accident. Led by drummer, singer, keyboardist, and trumpeter Thymme Jones, Cheer-Accident always put on a thrilling, even hilarious live show, where it was anyone’s guess what would happen. Would Jones climb inside his bass drum and not come out, as I once saw him do at Lounge Ax? Would they enlist their cabdriver to sing with them, like they did at the Fireside Bowl? Would they try the patience of venue staff with a maddeningly repetitive 15-minute improvised blues jam and constant unnecessary requests for “more reverb,” the way they did at Pop’s? Even better, the shenanigans never eclipsed the band’s complex, heady, and playful sounds.
CHICAGO, IL
Tom Hall

