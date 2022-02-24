Heroes’ Hangout comes to Demeo

When I moved to the Windy City in 1995, “psychedelic” and “progressive rock” were dirty words associated with patchouli-scented hippies. A few local bands were boldly mining this expansive territory, though, including Sabalon Glitz, Frontier, and Cheer-Accident. Led by drummer, singer, keyboardist, and trumpeter Thymme Jones, Cheer-Accident always put on a thrilling, even hilarious live show, where it was anyone’s guess what would happen. Would Jones climb inside his bass drum and not come out, as I once saw him do at Lounge Ax? Would they enlist their cabdriver to sing with them, like they did at the Fireside Bowl? Would they try the patience of venue staff with a maddeningly repetitive 15-minute improvised blues jam and constant unnecessary requests for “more reverb,” the way they did at Pop’s? Even better, the shenanigans never eclipsed the band’s complex, heady, and playful sounds.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO