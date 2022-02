Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have responded to a number of issues that are reportedly affecting the recently released Elden Ring. While Elden Ring has already become one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time, it is apparently not without its problems. Most of these are minor, easily forgivable bugs that have not changed how people feel about the game, but players have still reported them in the hopes that the experience will become even smoother in the near future.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO