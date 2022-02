Dozens of movies and TV shows have been set in New York. “Seinfeld,” “Friends,” the Olsen Twins’ movie “New York Minute,” and so on. A lot of them are set in the New York City of the moment, but just as many are period pieces. The Big Apple has been a massive hub of activity in the United States for centuries. These are some of the memorable movies and TV shows that were set in a classic version of New York. That is to say a version of New York that wasn’t modern at the time. We may not recognize the NYC of “Taxi Driver,” for example, but that movie was contemporary then.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO