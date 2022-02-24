Scouting report on 4-star ATH. Jurrion Dickey

Top247 athlete Jurrion Dickey is a player with a great combination of size and ability. The No. 71 overall player in the rankings has some the top schools on his list that can utilize his talent. He is garnering attention from the likes of Washington, Miami, Penn State, UCLA, Oregon and...
On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
Go big, or go home, right? We say right -- and then we say get ready for a crazy 2022 NFL mock draft that predicts big first-round trades, and even bigger star quarterback deals. This first-round mock draft is based on our original-recipe 2022 NFL mock draft (which you can...
Bruce Pearl's recent dominance over Rick Barnes and Tennessee was quelled Saturday, as Auburn's six-game winning streak over Tennessee was snapped in Knoxville in a 67-62 loss. Jabari Smith hung 27 points, but the Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) went more than eight minutes without a made basket in the second half, as they saw an 11-point lead evaporate. Here's everything Pearl said after Auburn's third straight road loss.
Carrying a 23-5 record and AP No. 6 ranking into Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, it became clear rather quickly for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari that his Wildcats were going to have their hands full against No. 18 Arkansas. Despite trailing by double-digits in the first half and having to default to Oscar Tshiebwe for a heavy portion of their production on the day, Kentucky still nearly squeezed out a victory before enduring a 75-73 loss to the Razorbacks.
I do not know exactly how to put this to you fellow Gators fans, but according to John Brice of Football Scoop, former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is “considering (an) offer to join Nick Saban’s staff” with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The article noted that Grantham’s potential role is yet to be determined.
Shaquille O’Neal usually goes after the younger generation of NBA big men. But this time around, he is targeting a big man who is even older than he is. In a recent episode of his “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” O’Neal expressed his opinion that Bill Walton did not deserve to be on the NBA 75 team.
The major story coming out of Thursday night's game between Ohio State and Illinois was that the Buckeyes earned an important top-15 road win. But secondary to the result of the game was the reception forward EJ Liddell received from the Fighting Illini fans at the State Farm Center. Liddell...
Ken Norton Jr.’s football life has come full circle. Norton arrived at UCLA as a running back, but in his four seasons with the Bruins, he became one of the best linebackers in school history. UCLA enshrined him in its Hall of Fame in 1998. Now, Norton is returning...
UCLA football coach Chip Kelly is expected to hire Ken Norton Jr. as the program’s next linebackers coach, according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Norton will reportedly replace Don Pellum, who spent most of the past three decades as a coach within the Pac-10/Pac-12 Conference. Pellum, who will retire at the end of the month when his contract is up, joined Kelly’s staff in Westwood in 2017.
The chatter of Kyler Murray’s potential departure from the Arizona Cardinals already slowed down, but team owner Michael Bidwell seemingly halted them after speaking highly of the star quarterback. When speaking on Arizona Sports 98.7-FM, Bidwell said that he talked with Murray Thursday night, and added clarity on not only how he feels about the quarterback but his future with the team. Bob McManaman took to social media where he quoted Bidwell in a couple of tweets.
A former five-star recruit out of Laurel, Mississippi, where he attended Laurel High School, Cross with the fifth-ranked offensive tackle recruit during the 2019 cycle, and the second-ranked recruit out of Mississippi (behind Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean). Cross started for two years in Mike Leach’s Air Raid system at Mississippi State.
Clemson continues to build a relationship with freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik’s now-former high school teammate and close personal friend, Jaden Greathouse. Greathouse — a 6-1, 210-pound junior — (...)
While Auburn football’s staff has been zeroing in on offensive lineman to add to the recruiting class of 2023, another position group in desperate need of new talent is the wide receivers room. Head coach Bryan Harsin announced this week that former Steelers WR coach Ike Hilliard would be stepping in on the Plains, and the allure of his NFL experience could heighten the interest of many talented prospects.
This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack had to say after the Wildcats' 74-73 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. “I really thought our effort was great early and that's something that we all talked about the last two games is just come ready to play and we had to be better defensively. I thought we were better defensively early. They didn’t have a field goal at the first TV timeout. But the problem was instead of being up eight to two or whatever it was a little later. We made good passes, extra passes, we just didn't make the shots. And at that period, that was when we probably should have had it stretched out where they couldn't come back and credit to them. They're good. Obviously four in a row. I thought (Tyrese) Hunter’s poise and his passing, 10 assists, making the right plays was huge. Obviously (Caleb) Grill, the last time he went 1-for-12 and that was a layup. He has not shot the ball well but he got into a groove and 6-for-10 for three and also their bench. You look at the stats it's pretty obvious, 31 points from the bench to our six and then 15 second chance points to our four. But again we hung in there, we fought, we battled. We had a chance. I thought they were very physical with Nijel (Pack) on the last play but obviously we didn't get a call and we lost the ball. It’s just a tough circumstance. Our guys care, they battle. I think sometimes they try to win on their own. And we’ve got to really help each other if we're going to have a chance. I thought the free throws too, the first half again I think it was 13-for-18 or 12-for-18 at halftime. That kind of hurts because every extra point makes a big difference and those misses probably could’ve maybe avoided the rally from them or kept the momentum away from them.”
Saturday was a big day for the Tennessee basketball team, and Vols coach Rick Barnes had plenty to say about it. The 17th-ranked Vols turned an 11-point, second-half deficit into an 11-point lead and held on for a 67-62 win over third-ranked Auburn in front of a capacity crowd of 21,678 at Thompson-Boling Arena.
As surprising as it may sound, the Michigan hockey team has a chance to accomplish a program first this weekend. With two wins over Notre Dame, the second-ranked Wolverines can clinch their first-ever Big Ten regular-season title. Granted, it's a drought that has only lasted nine seasons, as the Big...
Spring practice will be a learning experience for Boston College's six early enrollees, who have spent their first month on campus putting in work in the weight room, diving deep into the playbook and getting acclimated to life as a student-athlete. Jude Bowry, Sam Candotti, Noah Clifford, Jeremiah Franklin, Amari...
Arizona struggled in a 79-63 loss at Colorado on Saturday night and much of it had to do with the fact that the Wildcats just could not match the Buffs' effort. “We expected them to come out and play hard,” Arizona guard Justin Kier said. “That’s a great team, senior night, and all the vibes are good for them. We knew it would be a tough game and they had a great game plan, so credit to them.”
