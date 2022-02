To some this may seem biased because I worked as a part-time clerk for the office of JP1 from September 2019 until October 2021. My observations while working as a clerk showed me that Judge Peggy Mayer supports conservative views and conducts her office with the utmost decorum and integrity. Judge Mayer was born and raised in this county and is reflective of the viewpoints of her constituents. She has diligently served this county as JP1 for the last 19 years. I witnessed her conduct her responsibilities with fairness, sincere concern, and intelligent decision-making. So many of our county and city law enforcement officers rely on her help. Judge Mayer was always willing to assist anyone who called or stopped by the office for advice or instructions. She is valued by many people who work for DeWitt County.

