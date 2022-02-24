ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan and Harry to receive honor from the NAACP Image Awards

By Judy Kurtz
 2 days ago
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex , are the winners of a prestigious honor from the NAACP Image Awards.

The pair will receive the President’s Award during Saturday’s televised gala, organizers announced Thursday.

The award recognizes “special achievement and distinguished public service.” Previous recipients include former secretary of States Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice, Muhammad Ali and Rihanna, among others.

The couple called the award a “true honor” in a statement, saying that the NAACP’s “efforts to propel racial justice and civil rights are as vital today as they were nearly 115 years ago.”

NAACP President Derrick Johnson praised Harry and Meghan, saying they have “heeded the call to social justice and have joined the struggle for equity both in the U.S. and around the world.”

NAACP Image Award organizers also announced the creation of a new annual award in conjunction with Harry and Meghan’s charitable arm, Archewell Foundation.

The NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award “recognizes leaders creating transformational change — at the intersection of social justice and technology — to advance civil and human rights.”

Last year, the former “Suits” actor and 37-year-old Harry — outspoken supporters of paid family leave — made headlines following a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they said racism played a role in their decision to step back from their work with the royal family.

The pair drew accolades last month when they supplied the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta with Black-owned food trucks for volunteers during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day community service project.

The 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards airs Saturday on BET.

