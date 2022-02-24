ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oleksandr Usyk returns to Ukraine to prepare for Anthony Joshua rematch as champ pleads ‘no war’ amid Russia invasion

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
 2 days ago

OLEKSANDR USYK has returned to Ukraine ahead of his Anthony Joshua rematch - and pleaded 'no war' amid Russia's invasion.

Usyk had been in London to meet with Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn and discuss a date and venue for his second fight with AJ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JgGxA_0eOGhnR500
Oleksandr Usyk returned to Ukraine pleaded 'no war' amid Russia's invasion Credit: Instagram @usykaa

But the unified heavyweight champion flies back home with Ukraine in the midst of a crisis.

Russian president Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine with an overnight barrage of artillery, airstrikes and missiles before tanks rolled into the country before dawn.

The tyrant declared a “special military operation” in Ukraine with a dawn raid after months of amassing his forces on the border and brazenly lying to the world about his plans to invade.

The world woke up to what could be the most horrific crisis in Europe since World War II as Putin seeks to tear down the world order.

Returning to Ukraine, Usyk posted a video on Instagram, with the caption: "NO WAR."

Hearn has insisted the conflict between Ukraine and Russia will have no impact on Joshua's rematch with Usyk.

The ex-cruiserweight king, 35, and his manager touched down in the UK for talks with Hearn.

Usyk, who watched Chelsea's 2-0 Champions League win over Lille, is set to rematch Joshua, 32, in late May or June.

Spurs are among the frontrunners to host despite Hearn having discussions with mega-money sites in the Middle East.

He told DAZN: "I’ve just come back from the Middle East.

"We’ve had numerous meetings with different countries in the Middle East to stage that fight.

"Had a call with Daniel Levy from Tottenham which was where the first fight was at, they really want to bring the rematch back there, I love the idea of that as well.

"Egis Klymas and Oleksandr Usyk are actually in the UK this week so we’re going to sit down with them and just talk through everything."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNyhw_0eOGhnR500
Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua are set to rematch in the summer Credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

